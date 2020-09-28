Frustrated graduate burns all his certificates because he can’t find a job

A frustrated and disappointed Nigerian University graduate, Usman Abubarkar has set all his certificates on fire for not being able to secure a job after graduation.

The young energetic and brilliant but disgruntled graduate pulled out his WAEC, University and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) papers(certificates) torn it into little pieces and set it ablaze.

See picture of when he was burning the Papers;

Angry student

There are lots of other graduates who may have done the same thing as this young man did or are planning to walk the same lane as him, thus burn their certificates just because they are not getting the job.

You see, everybody wants to be employed in a government work oh yes it’s good to be employed by the government into a reputable profession after completion, no two ways about that but on the contrary, you shouldn’t build your life around that.

Relying always on the government could be dangerous and you might end up blaming them for something you could have done on your own. You can make it without being employed in a government job.

Some may argue but that’s the hard truth. There are other means of survival. The fact that you’ve completed the University doesn’t guarantee your success. Hustling is the real deal.

No long talk, if you want to make it my dear reader, put your university honours somewhere and start to hustle by venturing into any honest job – plenty dey street-.