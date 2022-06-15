type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFuel prices to go up by over GH¢1 per litre soon
News

Fuel prices to go up by over GH¢1 per litre soon

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has hinted that prices of petroleum products could soon increase by about 12 percent.

This would mean that the average price of fuel is likely to go up by about GH¢1.33 per litre in the next pricing window of June 2022.

In a statement, COPEC explained what is accounting for the anticipated price hikes:

“Current Crude prices are at $124.96/barrel, resulting in processed Petroleum Products of $1,451.25/MT of petrol and $1,289.97/MT for diesel, coupled with further depreciation of the exchange rate of $1:GH¢8.0483 and the government’s applicable tax rebate of 15 pesewas per litre still in place till the end of June 2022”.

The average price of petrol and diesel at the pumps currently stands at GH¢12.282 after selling at about GH¢6.5 in January.

This was after petrol and diesel crossed the GH¢10 and GH¢12 per litre marks this month.

Meanwhile, the price of a 50KG bag of cement is expected to jump from GH¢60 to GH¢66.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 15, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    100 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Wed
    75 °
    Thu
    75 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News