Our Day Fufu: Young boy’s mother is mentally ill and father is dead

By Kweku Derrick
A sad story of the young boy eating fufu as an ‘Our-Day’ meal in a viral photo has been unravelled after he was found by a well-meaning Ghanaian who promised to sponsor his education.

The trending photo of the rural-schooling young boy surfaced during the period in which 9-year-old Oswald Gennuh’s detailed ‘Our Day’ petition to his mother grew into a full-blown national emergency and drew sponsorship from big brands.

“A friend is looking for the boy in the picture, he wants to sponsor him till college!! Please help me find him. Share!!!!!,” one Facebook user wrote.

Fortunately, the young boy has been found and a Ghanaian based in Canada has vowed to relocate him through adoption.

Among other things, it was discovered that the little boy is a pupil of Nkwantappng DA school in the Ashanti region and is named Daniel.

“His mother is mentally deranged, and his father is deceased. His elder brother dropped out of school at class 5, he has joined galamsey. So he can support his other siblings. This life,” the good Samaritan wrote.

Many Ghanaians including controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger chided companies that jumped onto the Our Day trend to donate items from nutrition lines to beverages to Oswald.

She contended that the young boy, who is from a rich home, did not need the sponsorship more than other deprived children.

Broadcaster Berla Mundi also bemoaned the companies to extend similar support to young Susan who aspires to become a mechanical Engineer with educational packages to fulfil her dreams.

Source:GHPage

