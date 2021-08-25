type here...
Fufu seller on Pokuase Interchange allegedly arrested

By Lizbeth Brown
Fufu Seller on Pokuase Interchange
Reports reaching GhPage indicates that the trader who was spotted selling fufu along the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange has reportedly been arrested.

In a tweet, it was revealed that the fufu seller has been taken into police custody for questioning.

See Tweet below;

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is fufu-seller-post.jpg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is fufu-seller-post-1.jpg

However, earlier today, the Chief Executive of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson stated that his outfit have taken the steps to prevent traders from carrying out their activities on the pavement of the interchange.

“My outfit with the Municipal Coordinating Director for Ga North and Assembly Members have taken the necessary steps to stop the said woman from carrying out such an illicit activity around the Interchange.

I am also using this medium to caution the public, and any person who plans or intends to engage or participate in such illegality around the bus stops, pavements and footbridges of the Interchange, and also anyone who intends to paste posters and bills to immediately desist from such acts or face the full rigours of the law.

The public is also being reminded that the project is for everyone, and so I encourage all and sundry to be citizens and not spectators so that the interchange can serve its intended purpose”, Mr Wilkinson stated.

This comes after a young man was seen pounding fufu and a food vendor on the pavement of the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange.

This viral video was met with mixed reactions on social media who called on the authorities to prevent traders from taking over the pavement.

Source:Ghpage

