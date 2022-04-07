Full Account of Odartey Lamptey’s story you probably do not know

- Advertisement -

This is a full account of former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lampey’s story, which has his ex-wife strongly featured, which you probably did not know.

On May 28, 1994, Gloria Lamptey and footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey married under Ghana’s Marriage Ordinance.

Gloria petitioned the High Court in September 2013 to have the marriage annulled.

She informed the court that her marriage had irreversibly broken down as a result of Mr Lamptey’s abusive behaviour.

She accused him of inflicting severe emotional and psychological harm on her and her children.

Furthermore, Mr Lamptey was suspected of having extramarital affairs.

During the course of the marriage, Gloria Lamptey told the court that she was in charge of acquiring numerous houses that footballers sought.

She also stated that she could no longer live with the retired player due to his false claims of adultery levelled against her.

She sought the court to order Mr Lamptey to pay her a total of GH114,096 in compensation, which included food allowance, power bills, automobile upkeep, and unpaid allowance from running Glow Lamp International School.

She also requested a 500,000 lump sum payment, an equal distribution of numerous real assets, and monies in various bank accounts.

In response to the divorce petition, the retired footballer admitted that the marriage had broken down beyond repair. He, on the other hand, blamed it on Gloria Lamptey’s suspected infidelity.

He backed up his allegations with a paternity test DNA report, which he said proved he wasn’t the father of the marriage’s three children.

He also demanded that the marriage be annulled.

The High Court ruled on June 14, 2017, that the marriage had broken down beyond repair. It stated that the marriage’s three children were not Mr Lamptey’s children.

Gloria Lampety was awarded a financial settlement of $200,000, a home in Dome, and two automobiles by the court. The marital home that has recently become the subject of media reportage was given to Mr Lamptey.

Gloria Lamptey, who was dissatisfied with the verdict, appealed to the Court of Appeal.

She wanted the Court of Appeal to determine that she did not commit adultery in the conception of the marriage’s children and that the footballer was aware that the children were not his biological children. twenty-one years ago and not in 2013.

She also requested that the court reconsider the property distribution. The Court of Appeal, on the other hand, was of the opinion that the appeal should be dismissed.

The court stated that it found no flaws in the way the properties were divided by the High Court. It said that the aforementioned properties had been shared fairly.

The court acknowledged that Gloria Lamptey’s claimed adultery is not a consideration to be weighed in establishing the case’s equities.

Despite this, the court ruled that appropriate consideration must be given to the fact that Mr Lamptey is not the biological father of the Petitioner’s three children and has spent a significant amount of money on them over the course of their 21-year marriage, providing food, shelter, and education.

They accompanied him as he worked and travelled to private schools in Holland, Belgium, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The court noted that during Gloria’s cross-examination, “the Petitioner (Gloria) claims that the children were created “through a procedure other than sexual intercourse by the Respondent.”

She, on the other hand, refuses to answer any further questions regarding the process, claiming that she does not want to discuss the paternity of the children because it is a sensitive subject.

As a result, there is no proof on the record to refute the fact that the children were born of adultery.

If the Petitioner did not commit adultery, she should have been aware of the repercussions of her refusal to discuss how the children were conceived.

Exhibit “1,” the DNA test findings, is conclusive evidence that the three children are not the Respondent’s biological children. The Respondent’s counsel correctly argues that the burden of proof was shifted to the Petitioner to disprove the facts, which she failed or refused to do.

“Counsel for the Petitioner’s argument that the learned trial judge should have decided the following questions that she contends arose from the facts on record is without merit.”

The court concluded that it had reviewed the whole record of proceedings and found no reason to overturn the High Court’s factual findings.