Full Exposé: Nana Yaw a thief? Afia Schwar drops screenshots plus phone evidence (All alleged)

By Armani Brooklyn
Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has made startling allegations involving Nana Yaw and Nana Yaa.

According to Afia Schwar, a deep-throat source close to the regional police commander has provided her with classified information suggesting that Nana Yaw allegedly tried to rob Nana Yaa.

During a live session on TikTok, Afia Schwar disclosed that the police have been investigating the communication logs between the two individuals.

And after contacting various telecommunication companies, it was confirmed that there was no call log between Nana Yaa and Nana Yaw, contradicting previous claims of communication between them.

Afia Schwar further revealed that the police are appealing to the public to provide any pictures of Nana Yaw and Nana Yaa that could aid in their investigation.

This appeal aims to gather additional evidence to piece together the events leading up to the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaa has been remanded in police custody for two weeks. This remand period is intended to assist the police in their ongoing investigations.

Watch the video below to know more…

