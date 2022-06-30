Full history of allegations against US singer R. Kelly from 1994 to date

- Advertisement -

Celebrated US R&B singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, known as R Kelly, has a long history of sexual allegations levelled against him since he rose to the limelight.

Early on in his career in the 1900s, R Kelly was accused of sexually exploiting teenage girls and abusing them.

Before he was found guilty of eight counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering in a New York court in September 2012 which resulted in his 30-year jail sentence yesterday, R Kelly faced a barrage of sexual allegations.

As a victim of sexual abuse who was raped by a relative when he was 8, R Kelly’s career was cut short by damaging allegations against his clandestine approach toward teenage girls and his penchant for forcibly having sex with them.

Below is a detailed list of allegations against R Kelly from 1994 to date.

1, R Kelly marries teenager Aaliyah – 1994

R Kelly, who was 27 at the time, married singer Aaliyah, 15, in a private ceremony in Chicago.

Later, it was uncovered by Vibe magazine that Aaliyah had falsely stated she was 18 on the wedding certificate. In February 1995, the marriage was deemed invalid.

At Kelly’s trial, a former tour manager admitted that Kelly had bought Aaliyah a bogus ID in 1994 so the two musicians could wed.

Aaliyah avoided inquiries regarding the nature of her relationship for the remainder of her career. She told one journalist, “When people ask me, I tell them, ‘Hey, don’t believe all that nonsense.” People misinterpreted it even though we’re close. “

After Aaliyah’s death in a plane crash in 2001, Kelly hardly ever mentioned her. In his autobiography, she is not mentioned. An author’s note states that “some occurrences could not be included for complicated reasons.”

He referred to them as his “best, best, best, best friends” in a 2016 interview with GQ magazine, but he shied away from discussing their marriage, stating, “I will never have that talk with anyone.” Respecting Aaliyah and her parents, who have requested that I refrain, I personally.”

2, Tiffany Hawkins sues R Kelly for ’emotional’ distress’ – 1996

Tiffany Hawkins filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly for the “personal injuries and emotional suffering” she experienced during the course of their three-year relationship.

She claimed in court filings that her connection with Kelly stopped when she turned 18. They first had intercourse in 1991, when she was 15 and he was 24. The Chicago Sun-Times claims that Ms. Hawkins asked for $10 million in damages but only agreed to accept $250,000 when the case was resolved in 1998.

The spokesperson for Kelly claimed to be “unaware” of the allegations.

3, Intern sues R Kelly for indecent sexual relationship – 2001

Tracy Sampson filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly, claiming that when she was 17, he forced her “into an immoral sexual relationship.”

A former Epic Records intern claimed she was “treated as his own sex object and put aside.”

She claimed that he frequently sought to dictate every facet of her life, including the people she saw and the places she went. The New York Post reported that the matter was resolved outside of court for an unknown fee.

4, Two allegations of sexual impropriety against R Kelly – 2002

Patrice Jones, a Chicago woman who claims Kelly impregnated her when she was underage and forced her to get an abortion, is suing Kelly.

Montina Woods filed a lawsuit against Kelly as well, claiming that he secretly taped them having sex. The track supposedly appeared on a “sex cassette” called R. Kelly Triple-X that was sold by bootleggers.

The singer paid secret amounts in exchange for non-disclosure agreements in order to resolve both cases outside of court.

5, R Kelly charged over child abuse videos – 2002

R. Kelly was accused of 21 counts of creating tapes depicting various sex crimes on children in June 2002.

He was charged by Chicago police with filming the actions and persuading a youngster to take part in them. The allegations centred around a single girl who was born in September 1984.

His arrest was related to a video that was submitted to the Chicago Sun-Times earlier in the year in an unidentified manner. They gave it to the police, who used assistance from FBI forensic specialists to confirm its validity.

In an interview with MTV, Kelly, who had posted a $750,000 bail, promptly refuted the accusations. She then entered a not-guilty plea in court.

The case was not tried for six years, during which time Kelly released his hugely popular Trapped In The Closet album and received harsh criticism for being nominated for an Image Award by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).

Kelly was ultimately found not guilty on all counts after the jury reached the conclusion that they could not establish that the girl in the film was a minor.

6, R Kelly arrested for producing child sexual abuse images – 2022 to 2004

Kelly was detained at his vacation home in Florida and later charged with 12 more counts of creating photographs depicting child sexual assault.

These accusations were made after police allegedly found pictures of him having sex with an underage female on a camera they had taken during the arrest.

When a court agreed with Kelly’s defence team that officers lacked sufficient evidence to authorise a search, the charges were withdrawn.

7, R Kelly accused of trapping women in sex cult – 2017

R. Kelly was charged with ensnaring six women in a sex “cult” in a lengthy and thorough Buzzfeed article.

The story said that Kelly took control of young women’s life, controlling “what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they participate in sexual interactions that he tapes,” after seducing them when they came to him for advice on their music careers.

According to the report, Kelly also took the women’s cellphones, preventing them from contacting friends and family.

Three former coworkers and the parents of a number of women made the accusations, claiming their daughters had all but disappeared.

8, Victims expose R Kelly to the press – 2017

The Buzzfeed article sparked more accusations.

A non-disclosure agreement was broken by Jerhonda Pace when she talked about having sex with Kelly while she wasn’t old enough. Kitti Jones, a different lady, alleged that the celebrity starved her, forced her into sex with other women, and physically abused her. In the trial in 2021, Ms. Pace would later give testimony against Kelly.

In March 2018, Ms. Kitti and other associates of R. Kelly provided commentary for a BBC Three programme. Lovell Jones, a former friend and collaborator, alleged that Kelly requested him to hunt for ladies at parties “who appeared young” and that it was “common knowledge” that the singer favoured young girls.

9, Campaign to block R Kelly’s content intensified – 2018

The #MuteRKelly movement pressured the record company RCA to cut connections with the artist. Additionally, they went after event organisers, ticket brokers, and streaming providers; as a result, Kelly’s songs were all agreed to be demoted on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora’s playlists (a decision that was later reversed).

The celebrity’s publicist, lawyer, and personal assistant all left their positions around the same time, however lawyer Linda Mensch claimed that her resignation had nothing to do with any claims regarding Mr. Kelly’s social life.

In spite of demonstrations outside his gigs, Kelly continued to perform live, and was caught on camera declaring the anti-Kelly movement was “too late.”

In a song titled I Admit, he defiantly sung, “Only God can mute me.” “Am I gonna lose my job or go to jail because of your opinion?”

In the meantime, the celebrity was sued by a former lover who claimed he “deliberately” infected her with an STD.

10, Fresh allegations against R Kelly in documentary emerge – 2019

The Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly gave the most thorough examination yet of the accusations made against the musician over the course of six one-hour episodes.

After the show aired, Kelly’s record label fired him two weeks later. Concerts scheduled for the US and New Zealand were postponed.

In February, Michael Avenatti, a well-known lawyer, claimed to have footage of Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. A few weeks later, Kelly was accused of 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago. He entered a not guilty plea and delivered a dramatic television interview.

A youngster between the ages of 13 and 16 was later the target of an additional 11 sexual assault and abuse accusations from the prosecution.

Sexual activity and oral sex with a juvenile “by the use of force or threat of force” were both included in the criminal documents. The alleged victim claimed she met the artist during a prior trial, and it was assumed that she was one of the women who appeared in Surviving R. Kelly.

11, New sex trafficking charges aginst R Kelly – 2019

In July 2019, Kelly was the subject of two distinct federal indictments in Brooklyn and Illinois.

When taken together, the allegations showed a planned effort on the part of the singer and his associates to enlist and transport minors across state lines for unlawful sexual purposes, including the creation of child sex abuse images, as well as a plot to thwart justice by destroying evidence and intimidating or bribing witnesses.

12, New prostitution charges against R Kelly – 2019

R. Kelly was accused of engaging in prostitution in Minnesota, making three US states prosecute him.

In 2001, he was charged with soliciting a juvenile who had requested his autograph. Kelly allegedly invited the 17-year-old to his hotel room and made her an offer to dance with him in exchange for $200 (£164).

Kelly’s attorney called the accusations “beyond ridiculous.”

13, R Kelly allegedly attacked in prison – 2020

In the end of August, Kelly was assaulted while sleeping at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

His attorney demanded that he be released right away, claiming that “the government cannot secure his safety.” The motion was turned down, as well as countless previous attempts to free Kelly on bond.

14, R Kelly vrs Aaliyah part II – 2021

US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly made a number of decisions during the final pre-trial hearing before Kelly’s trial to limit the evidence that may be presented to the jury.

She questioned one of the singer’s attorneys during the hearing about whether they were denying that the star had sex with Aaliyah when she was underage.

Thomas A. Farinella “gave out a heavy sigh and said, ‘No,'” according to the Associated Press.

15, R Kelly found guilty – 2021

On August 18, the trial got underway in New York.

After two days of deliberation, on September 27, the jury convicted R. Kelly guilty of all nine charges.

Reporters were briefed by Gloria Allred, a lawyer who represented a number of victims: “I have been practising law for 47 years. I have chased numerous sexual predators who have victimised women and children during this time.

“Of all the predators that I have pursued, Mr Kelly is the worst.”

16, Intimidating witness before trial – 2021

Before Kelly’s New York trial, a man was found guilty of intimidating a witness and received an eight-year jail sentence.

According to a statement from the attorney’s office in New York, Michael Williams intentionally set fire to the father of a witness who was scheduled to testify’s automobile in June 2020 to “prevent the victim-witness from continuing to cooperate.”

They claimed that Williams tried to sway the course of justice and suppress a victim’s voice by using violence and intimidation.

17, R. Kelly given 30 years prison sentence – 2022

In order to take advantage of his celebrity status and sexually assault children and women, Kelly received a 30-year prison term.

The musician showed a “indifference to human misery,” according to US District Judge Ann Donnelly, and had used sex as a weapon to coerce his victims into doing horrific things and infecting some of them with STDs.

She remarked, “You taught them that love is enslavement and brutality.

Kelly’s attorneys claim that he will appeal.

