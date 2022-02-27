The second edition of Citi TV’s annual Entertainment Achievement Awards came off at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on February 26, 2022.
This year’s award honoured people in the showbiz sector whose works fall within the 2021 eligibility year.
Among the big winners on the night were Ghanaian musician Black Sherif who won the Entertainment Personality of the Year award.
Actress Lydia Forson was adjudged the Best Female Actor of the Year. Actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr. Likee, was crowned Comic Actor of the Year.
The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, writing, comedy, among others.
The event featured performances from gospel diva Diana Hamilton, highlife crooner Akwaboah, and evergreen highlife artiste Akosua Agyapong and Kobi Rana.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Female Designer of the Year – Mod. Hq
Male Designer of the Year – Jayray Ghartey
Model of The Year – Nana Kwesi Asare-Boateng
Accessories Designer of the Year – Hatboxco
Female Actor of the Year – Lydia Forson
Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang
Best Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Ghanaian Movie of the Year – Us in Between
Best Picture – Us in Between
Best Female Artiste – Gyakie
Best Male Artiste – Kidi
Best Music Video – Amaarae (Sad Girlz Luv Money)
Song of The Year – Kidi (Touch It)
Album of the Year – Akwaboah (Lighthouse EP)
Cultural Troupe Of The Year – Kwan Pa
Online Creator Of The Year – Wode Maya
Best Author – Captain Kofi Amoabeng (The UT Story)
Best Performance Poet – Whoisdeydzi
Event Host of the Year – Jerry Adjorlolo
Event of The Year – Afrochella
Comic Actor of the Year – Ras Nene
Standup Comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah
Photographer of The Year – Focus N Blur
Sportswoman of The Year – Evelyn Badu
Sportsman of the Year – Samuel Takyi
Special Recognition of the Year – Zapp Mallet
Entertainment Personality of the Year – Black Sherif