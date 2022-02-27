- Advertisement -

The second edition of Citi TV’s annual Entertainment Achievement Awards came off at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on February 26, 2022.

This year’s award honoured people in the showbiz sector whose works fall within the 2021 eligibility year.

Among the big winners on the night were Ghanaian musician Black Sherif who won the Entertainment Personality of the Year award.

Actress Lydia Forson was adjudged the Best Female Actor of the Year. Actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr. Likee, was crowned Comic Actor of the Year.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, writing, comedy, among others.

The event featured performances from gospel diva Diana Hamilton, highlife crooner Akwaboah, and evergreen highlife artiste Akosua Agyapong and Kobi Rana.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Female Designer of the Year – Mod. Hq

Male Designer of the Year – Jayray Ghartey

Model of The Year – Nana Kwesi Asare-Boateng

Accessories Designer of the Year – Hatboxco

Female Actor of the Year – Lydia Forson

Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang

Best Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Ghanaian Movie of the Year – Us in Between

Best Picture – Us in Between

Best Female Artiste – Gyakie

Best Male Artiste – Kidi

Best Music Video – Amaarae (Sad Girlz Luv Money)

Song of The Year – Kidi (Touch It)

Album of the Year – Akwaboah (Lighthouse EP)

Cultural Troupe Of The Year – Kwan Pa

Online Creator Of The Year – Wode Maya

Best Author – Captain Kofi Amoabeng (The UT Story)

Best Performance Poet – Whoisdeydzi

Event Host of the Year – Jerry Adjorlolo

Event of The Year – Afrochella

Comic Actor of the Year – Ras Nene

Standup Comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah

Photographer of The Year – Focus N Blur

Sportswoman of The Year – Evelyn Badu

Sportsman of the Year – Samuel Takyi

Special Recognition of the Year – Zapp Mallet

Entertainment Personality of the Year – Black Sherif