The Ghana Football Association has slapped a 10-year ban on the President of AshantiGold Football Club, Dr Kwaku Frimpong.

This follows the association’s extensive investigation into possible match manipulation of a Ghana Premier League game involving AshantiGold and Inter Allies in July 2021.

According to the FA verdict released on Monday, May 16, the official’s actions were at variance with the Ghana Premier League regulations Article 34.5 (d) (i).

At the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Ashantigold SC shall be demoted to the Division Two League in accordance with Article 6(3)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.

That a fine of ¢100,000 is imposed on Ashantigold SC in accordance with Article 6(1)(c) and Article 6(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.

The President of Ashantigold SC, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 120 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

That a fine of ¢100,000 is imposed on Dr Kwaku Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

The CEO of Ashantigold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong, is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 96 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

That a fine of ¢50,000 is imposed on the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold SC Emmanuel Frimpong in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(ii) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

The Head Coach of Ashantigold SC, Thomas Duah, is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 24 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

The Team Manager of Ashantigold SC, Aidoo Gee Ahmed, is banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 24 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

The underlisted players of Ashantigold SC are hereby banned for 24 months each in accordance with 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

Stephen Owusu Banahene, Jersey Number 4

Dacosta Ampem, Jersey Number 7

Frank Akoto, Jersey Number 15

Agyemang Isaac Opoku, Jersey Number 19

Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Jersey Number 24

Eric Esso, Jersey Number 25

Moses Kwame, Jersey Number 29

Solomon Afriyie, Jersey Number 35

That Samed Mohammed, Player number 32 of Ashantigold SC, is hereby banned for 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

That Seth Osei, Player number 33 of Ashantigold SC, is hereby banned for 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.

That the underlisted players and official of Ashantigold SC who were invited but failed to appear before the Committee are hereby banned for 48 months each in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations:

Emmanuel Owusu – Player Mohammed Bailou – Player Amos Addai – Player Paul De Vries Asare – Player Nana Kwasi Darling – Sporting Director

That all sanctions mentioned above shall commence from the 2022/23 League season.

This decision shall be communicated to FIFA to be given international application in accordance with the GFA Disciplinary Code and FIFA Disciplinary Code, considering that a number of players are now playing in clubs outside the jurisdiction of the Ghana Football Association.