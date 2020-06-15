A Twitter user with handle @top_gyal has taken to her handle to drop the list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are secret lesbians.

According to the lady, she is a member of the LGBT and she is not afraid to admit it to the whole world because it’s not a crime.

However, she finds unpleasant for people who are into the act to pretend they are not and will be hiding their sexual orientation from their loved once.

The first name to drop from the list was Ama Governor, the popular Ghanaian YouTuber shot set up may Ghanaian musicians with a fake proposal in their dm a few weeks ago.

The lady went on to release some super hot photos of Ama Governor to excite her thousands of fans who were hooked on the revelation.

She didn’t end there, she released some shocking names such as Ella Grey, Alla Van, Khukie, and many many others as ladies deeply involved in lesbianism in Ghana.

Top Gyal again dropped their photos to back her claims. She even dropped a video of two of the girls having lesbobo sex to prove her claims.

Check out the photos below

Interestingly, Top Gyal changed her mouth less than 24 hours later and apologized to the ladies for shaming them.

She didn’t specifically say her claims were false but she rather apologized for putting them in a difficult situation by her actions.

Top Gyal posted:

Ghanaian lesbian apologizes to other ladies

Well, choices