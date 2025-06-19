Full list of Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ indicted in U.S. wire and romance fraud cases

The United States has released the full list of Ghanaian nationals indicted in ongoing federal cases involving wire fraud and romance scams targeting elderly Americans.

The coordinated crackdown, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has exposed a transnational network of individuals accused of defrauding victims of millions of dollars in life savings.

Among the individuals named are both men and women believed to be key players in elaborate scams that spanned nearly a decade and preyed on emotionally and financially vulnerable seniors across the United States.

Full List of Indicted Individuals:

Indicted in the Northern District of Ohio:

Otuo Amponsah

Anna Amponsah

Hannah Adom

Portia Joe

Abdoul Issaka Assimiou

Dwayne Asafo Adjei

These six individuals are facing multiple charges related to wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege they were involved in online romance schemes between 2017 and 2024, creating false identities to deceive victims and extract large sums of money under various pretexts, including fake investments and fabricated personal crises.

Also indicted in other states:

Clinton Ogedegbe – Indicted in North Carolina for laundering proceeds from romance scams. U.S. authorities say Ogedegbe played a key role in funneling stolen funds through a network of domestic and international accounts.

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, also known as “Dada Joe Remix” – Indicted in Arizona, Boateng is accused of running a romance and inheritance scam from 2013 to 2023.

Arrested in Ghana on May 28, 2025, he is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

