The first edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021 has finally come off with some deserving acts and personalities in the the industry receiving awards.
Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, a lot oforganizers have to adapt to the having their events virtually and that was the case of the EMA’s.
The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.
Aside from presenting awards to deserving winners on the night, there were performances from Okyeame Kwame, Tulenkey, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Abiana and others.
Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy and his school mate and rapper Sarkodie went home with tha Album of the Year and Event of the year respectively.
Check out the full list award winners
Female Artiste – Adina
Male Artiste – Stonebwoy
Song of the Year – Open Gate
Album of the Year – Anloga Junction
Best Music Video – Inna Song
Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa
Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe
Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah
Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown
Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang
Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon
Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie
Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase
Even of the Year – Black love Concert
Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey
A stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah
Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez
Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel
Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories
Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown
Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs
Model of the Year – Gina Akala