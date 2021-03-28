- Advertisement -

The first edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021 has finally come off with some deserving acts and personalities in the the industry receiving awards.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, a lot oforganizers have to adapt to the having their events virtually and that was the case of the EMA’s.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

Aside from presenting awards to deserving winners on the night, there were performances from Okyeame Kwame, Tulenkey, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Abiana and others.

Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy and his school mate and rapper Sarkodie went home with tha Album of the Year and Event of the year respectively.

Check out the full list award winners

Female Artiste – Adina

Male Artiste – Stonebwoy

Song of the Year – Open Gate

Album of the Year – Anloga Junction

Best Music Video – Inna Song

Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa

Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe

Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang

Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon

Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie

Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase

Even of the Year – Black love Concert

Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey

A stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah

Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez

Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel

Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories

Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown

Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs

Model of the Year – Gina Akala