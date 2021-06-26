type here...
By Kweku Derrick
VGMA21 award winners
The first night of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards kicked off Friday, June 25, 2021, at the auditorium of the Dome in Accra.

The night’s event was dubbed the Industry Night and 13 awards were presented, including Group of the Year and African Artiste of the Year.

The two-day event saw performances from Fameye, Ded Peepol, Okyeame Kwame, Yaa Yaa and Larusso among others.

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the second part and grand finale will come off at the same venue.

Below is the full list of winners on the first day of the awards ceremony dubbed the ‘industry awards’:

Tradition Group Of The Year

Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro – winner

Music For Good

Yaa Yaa – winner

Instrumentalist Of The Year

Nana Yaw Safo – winner

Best Male Vocal Performance

MOG Music – winner

Best Female Vocal Performance

Abiana – winner

Song Writer Of The Year

Kofi Kinaata (Behind The Scene) – winner

Record Of The Year

Adina (Daddy’s Little Girl) – winner

Sound Engineer Of The Year

Richie Mensah – winner

Unsung Artiste Of The Year

Nanka – winner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo – winner

Producer Of The Year

Richie Mensah – winner

Best Music Video

Mzvee (Baddest Boss) – Winner

Group Of The Year

Keche – winner

