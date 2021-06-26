The first night of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards kicked off Friday, June 25, 2021, at the auditorium of the Dome in Accra.
The night’s event was dubbed the Industry Night and 13 awards were presented, including Group of the Year and African Artiste of the Year.
The two-day event saw performances from Fameye, Ded Peepol, Okyeame Kwame, Yaa Yaa and Larusso among others.
On Saturday, June 26, 2021, the second part and grand finale will come off at the same venue.
Below is the full list of winners on the first day of the awards ceremony dubbed the ‘industry awards’:
Tradition Group Of The Year
Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro – winner
Music For Good
Yaa Yaa – winner
Instrumentalist Of The Year
Nana Yaw Safo – winner
Best Male Vocal Performance
MOG Music – winner
Best Female Vocal Performance
Abiana – winner
Song Writer Of The Year
Kofi Kinaata (Behind The Scene) – winner
Record Of The Year
Adina (Daddy’s Little Girl) – winner
Sound Engineer Of The Year
Richie Mensah – winner
Unsung Artiste Of The Year
Nanka – winner
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Pinodo – winner
Producer Of The Year
Richie Mensah – winner
Best Music Video
Mzvee (Baddest Boss) – Winner
Group Of The Year
Keche – winner