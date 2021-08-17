- Advertisement -

A video of one Anglican priest giving ‘holy kiss’ to three female students at St. Monica’s College of Education at Manpong in the Ashanti Region which is in wide circulation on social media has been met with mixed reactions.

Few hours after the video emerged, many people expressed their disgust while others questioned the morality behind the Reverend Father’s actions calling on the church and the Ghana Education Service to take action against him.

The name of the priest in the video has been given as Rev. Fr Baltharzar Obeng Larbi.

A source at the school confirmed that the incident happened on Sunday, August 15, 2021, during church service where the priest used the act to honour those he kissed for being the best students.

Reports indicate that the Rev. Fr. Larbi subjected the girls to the kissing after gifting them an undisclosed amount of money each and presenting them with certificates after a bible quiz.

SEE THE VIDEO

One Twitter user named Silas had also confirmed the identity of the Anglican Priest.

He clarified that the Priest captured in the video is not from the Catholic church as many have suggested.

According to Silas, he is an Anglican Priest popularly called Father Ricky Larbi and he is one of the Priests from the St Monica’s college at Manpong in the Ashanti Region.

The video which lasts for 25 seconds shows how the father held the head of the girls and gave them a kiss one by one.

The last student who wore a nose mask showed some hesitation but the father convinced her to remove her nose mask for a kiss which she later agreed to.