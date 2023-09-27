Full part two video of Abena Korkor making love with a lady in the bedroom surfaces

Ghanaian social media sensation and mental health activist, Nana Abena Korkor has been trending since yesterday.

Abena Korkor has been teasing social media users with her body as she likes to show skin.

In a new video that has taken over social media trends, Abena Korkor can be seen making love to her new female lover.

READ ALSO: Trending video of Abena Korkor getting intimate with a lady in the bedroom

Prior to the circulation of this video, Abena Korkor had earlier shared a video of herself making love with a man.

She was severely criticized but it seems she cares less about the backlashes as she has willingly shared a new video making love with a woman.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In the video, Abena Korkor intentionally hid a female lover’s face from the camera.

They were both filmed getting intimate on the bed as fresh couples.

Happy Abena Korkor who was overwhelmed by the presence of her lover can be heard in the background singing Bob Marley’s “Is This Love”.

READ ALSO: Cyan Boujee new trending video