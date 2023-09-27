type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFull part two video of Abena Korkor making love with a lady...
News

Full part two video of Abena Korkor making love with a lady in the bedroom surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Full part two video of Abena Korkor making love with a lady in the bedroom surfaces

Abena Korkor has been teasing social media users with her body as she likes to show skin.

In a new video that has taken over social media trends, Abena Korkor can be seen making love to her new female lover.

READ ALSO: Trending video of Abena Korkor getting intimate with a lady in the bedroom

Prior to the circulation of this video, Abena Korkor had earlier shared a video of herself making love with a man.

Ghanaians react to Abena Korkor latest nude video

She was severely criticized but it seems she cares less about the backlashes as she has willingly shared a new video making love with a woman.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In the video, Abena Korkor intentionally hid a female lover’s face from the camera.

They were both filmed getting intimate on the bed as fresh couples.

Happy Abena Korkor who was overwhelmed by the presence of her lover can be heard in the background singing Bob Marley’s “Is This Love”.

@theabenakorkor

? original sound – TheAbenaKorkor

READ ALSO: Cyan Boujee new trending video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways