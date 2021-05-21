type here...
GhPageNewsFull suicide note of Leticia Kyere goes viral
News

Full suicide note of Leticia Kyere goes viral

By Qwame Benedict
Full suicide note of Leticia Kyere goes viral
Leticia Kyere Pinama
- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaians are still in shock over the death of a 14-years-old student of Miracle Preparatory school in Sunyani Leticia Kyere Pinama who allegedly committed suicide last Monday.

Earlier reports which came out after her death stated that a suicide note has been found by her side saying there was so much pain and sorrow in her heart.

An image has surfaced on social media and according to some people, that is the full suicide note written by Leticia Kyere Pinama before she took her life.

Per our understanding of the supposed letter, she expressed how sad she is in the people she called her friends and those that she expected to love her.

A portion of the note revealed that her friends only come around when she has food in abundance and that made her unhappy; a feeling that she was only loved by what she could afford to her friends.

The letter revealed that she had no one to share her problems with both at school and at home.

Read the full letter below:

As it stands now, her parents have made their view clear that the alleged suicide note believed to have been found behind her body is not true with her father allegeding that the perperators had hired a handwriting expect to write that.

He has also vowed not to bury his daughter until he and the other family members are convinced over the cause of her death.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, May 21, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
3.2mph
75 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News