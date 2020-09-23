type here...
GhPage Entertainment Full tour inside Shatta Wale's new office
Entertainment

Full tour inside Shatta Wale’s new office

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Full tour inside Shatta Wale's new office
Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale some weeks ago took to his social media page to show off his brand new state of the art office.

The first photos that surfaced on the internet weeks ago only saw the self-acclaimed Dancehall King sitting behind an iMac in his office.

The other photo showed him having a meeting with a business partner whiles his manager Bulldog real name Lawrence Asiamah Hanson was sitting closer to him.

Well, the personal assistant to the Dancehall artiste identified as Nana Dope decided to take some bloggers on a tour inside the office of Shatta Wale.

This came off when Shatta Wale invited some bloggers to his office to official present a car to the highest texter during his recent clash with Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A tour in Shatta Wale's new office

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

The full tour of the office gave a proper view of the high budget office for the dancehall act and was quite a beautiful one.

Shatta Wale last week was adjudged as the best Dancehall artiste by some fans after his clash with his one time rival Stonebwoy during their sound clash organized by newly established radio station Asaase FM.

He has been on the neck of Stonebwoy and his godfather Samini for years now which even led to a fracas at last year’s edition of the Vodafne Ghana Music Awards.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 25, 2020
Accra
light rain
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
74 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News