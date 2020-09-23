- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale some weeks ago took to his social media page to show off his brand new state of the art office.

The first photos that surfaced on the internet weeks ago only saw the self-acclaimed Dancehall King sitting behind an iMac in his office.

The other photo showed him having a meeting with a business partner whiles his manager Bulldog real name Lawrence Asiamah Hanson was sitting closer to him.

Well, the personal assistant to the Dancehall artiste identified as Nana Dope decided to take some bloggers on a tour inside the office of Shatta Wale.

This came off when Shatta Wale invited some bloggers to his office to official present a car to the highest texter during his recent clash with Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below:

The full tour of the office gave a proper view of the high budget office for the dancehall act and was quite a beautiful one.

Shatta Wale last week was adjudged as the best Dancehall artiste by some fans after his clash with his one time rival Stonebwoy during their sound clash organized by newly established radio station Asaase FM.

He has been on the neck of Stonebwoy and his godfather Samini for years now which even led to a fracas at last year’s edition of the Vodafne Ghana Music Awards.