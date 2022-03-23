- Advertisement -

The CEO of Empire Domus Kojo Jones and his longtime girlfriend Racheal had their traditional wedding in Ashanti Region’s capital Kumasi a few hours ago.

The real estate mogul who prefers to keep his personal life lowkey decided to go flamboyant for once with his traditional wedding.

Several videos and beautiful photos from the alluring ceremony has surfaced on the internet and Ghanaians have been held spellbound with the massive display of wealth and rich culture.

In the video, one can tell that the young couples decided to go full Kente to project their Asante heritage.

Rumours on the internet also assert that Kojo splashed a whooping $300,000 just for the traditional wedding.

If such a huge amount of money was spent on the traditional wedding alone, then we should expect fireworks from the white wedding.

Ladies on the internet are now chanting “God when” forgetting that not all men can be rich like Kojo Jones hence they should give the struggling guys in their DMs a chance