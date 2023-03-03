Social media can make people the darndest of things – In the name of trend, Shugatiti just shared her own sex video on her Snapchat and later deleted it after getting the attention she wanted.

In the video, Shugatiti can be seen receiving a deadly doggy which can make even Mia Khalifa collapse after the session.

Apparently, the serial nudist who no longer has any form of shame left in her body and soul has successfully taken over social media trends as anticipated and will be in the news for the next few days ahead.

Shugatiti

Social media users who have come across the sex video are still in shock as to why she shared the video on the internet herself.

Some have opined that she might have mistakenly shared the video reason she immediately deleted it.

Others have also rubbished the aforementioned suggestion with the notion that she knew what she was doing and what she wanted to achieve in the end.

Well, prior to this, we had seen worse from her hence this isn’t surprising. Click on this LINK to watch the video.

Meanwhile, King Nasir an American pornstar seems to be enjoying the buzz around his interest in making Ghanaian nudist Shugatiti reach orgasm.

The American took to his social media hours ago to state emphatically that he can make Shugatiti reach orgasm after she said in an interview with Zionfelix that she has never had such an experience before.

According to him, he wants the whole encounter to be telecast live and therefore he is urging all those interested in watching himself and Shugatiti settle their case to donate and support.

He posted: “For the fans that wanna see this match up happen! You can support here.

This will help us secure funding for broadcasting/live PPV, set design, staff, etc.”

See the screenshot of his post below:

