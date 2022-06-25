type here...
Nigeria News
Nigeria News

Everything from the funeral and burial of late “Ekueme” singer Osinachi

By Albert
Funeral and burial of late
Osinachi Nwachukwu, a Nigerian gospel singer, was buried in her father’s yard in the Amakpoke Umuaku neighbourhood of Abia state.

Today, June 25, the singer of “Ekweme” remains came to her hometown for burial in Abia State, Nigeria.

You might remember that Osinachi passed away on Friday, April 8, after apparently spending five days in a coma. All of the deceased woman’s children, close acquaintances, and relatives said that she had experienced domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, Peter.

However, Mr Peter Nwachukwu refuted the accusation and asserted that she had died of lung cancer.

On June 3, Nwachukwu was charged with 23 counts before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, including one that appeared to be a culpable homicide.

Despite his not guilty plea to the charge, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Center in a brief ruling. His trial was also postponed till June 16 at 12 p.m. and June 17 at 9 a.m.

Online users have posted images and a video from her memorial service, which was conducted today.

Below is an exclusive video from the burial service of the late Osinachi.

Credit: Yabaleftonline

