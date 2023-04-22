Funeral poster of Maadwoa, the Kumasi lady shot 5 times by police boyfriend out

The funeral poster of 27-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa is out a day after her life was cut shot by her supposed police officer boyfriend.

The sad news has been trending since it went widespread. A young and well-endowed beautiful soul is gone just like that.

Maa Adwoa, according to reports gathered, was shot five times by her lover at the forecourt of Dufie Towers, Adum, Kumasi over a relationship issue yesterday.

According to a source, the boyfriend named Taakum, a police ofificer – now on the run – had suspected and accused the young lady of cheating on him but she always denies the allegations.

This continued for some time leading to the lady becoming fed up with the allegation. She was furious and broke up with the guy for always accusing her of cheating.

Fast forward, the boyfriend started pleading with her to forget about the issue and also for them to get back together but the lady declined.

This got the boyfriend angry who pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times before leaving the scene.

He is currently on the run and the police have started a manhunt to make sure he is arrested.

Well, a funeral poster of the lady is trending. Here is the photo, Take a Look