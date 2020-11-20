Funke Akindele shames Prophet who warned her not to have an operation

Award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele known as Jenifa has shamed one man of God on social media who warned her against going under the knife.

Well, it all started when the preacher John Omaorukhe messaged the actress telling her God has a message to be delivered to her.

According to the preacher, God told him to inform her never to have an operation or surgery because she won’t come out of the theatre alive should she go against his message.

He posted: “@funkeakindele. Good morning ma. Jesus loves u. Please don’t be offended for I have a message for you. Do not undergo any surgery for the Lord said you will not make it. To obey is better than sacrifice 1sam 15v22 and Jer 7v23. God bless you as you obey. Thanks”

But the actress came back to hit at him that she has already undergone the surgery and came out alive.

She replied: “I don do am already.”

After her response, Twitter went on fire with a lot of netizens mocking the preacher saying he went in for the wrong meat.

See screenshots below: