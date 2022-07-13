- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has declared that she will run for Deputy Governor on The People’s Democratic Party’s platform (PDP).

She shared posters on her social media accounts to let people know this.

Funke joins a long line of notable Nigerians who have entered politics, including Banky W and Desmond Elliot.

She tweeted: “LAGOS for LAGOS! JandorFunke… a breath of fresh air.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Funke Akindele

Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran and Funke Akindele will be running for office under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) banner.

Her supporters, however, want her to mend her allegedly broken home, thus reactions to the announcement of her political ambition do not appear to be the best.