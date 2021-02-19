Funny has been cursed by his ex and will go mad if not reversed- Lady reveals

A woman who goes by the name Mama Sarah has unveiled what she claims to be the real cause of comic actor Funny Face’s struggle.

Funny Face has been committed to a psychiatric hospital by the Ofankor Circuit Court after pleading guilty to unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place.

The comedian, in an altercation with some residents of Kasoa, reportedly fired 25 warning shots to scare them away.

Following this, a video of the Kasoa based actor being heckled by Police assigned to arrest him in the streets went viral.

However, a preacher named Mama Sarah has expressed that the genesis of Funny Face’s struggles with his baby mama and his current mental state is from a curse.

Speaking to Ola Michaels on Neat FM, the preacher said that she chanced upon an old video of Funny Face’s scuffle with his baby mama over custody of his kids after their separation.

According to her, she felt compassion for the actor and said prayers for him. Nonetheless, she had a vision about four months ago regarding Funny Face’s issue and saw a lady cursing the actor.

”My eyes were opened and I saw a heavily endowed woman stark naked and seated at the seaside cursing the comedian. She called him by his real name- Yaw Boateng and said that he would never know peace. While uttering these words she would throw something in the water and a hand from the sea received it,” she said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Mama Sarah added that the lady vowed to make Funny Face go nuts and get chained unto a tree like a goat.

According to her, she had tried to get the message to Funny Face about three months ago but he probably thought it was one of those things.

”Only Funny Face would know the person because physically the lady has threatened him,” she added.