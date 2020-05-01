- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s favorite comic actor Funny Face has accused his second wife and mother of his twins of leaking his information out to his enemies.

For some days now, the Kasoa trotro actor has been throwing shots and cursing his colleague Lil Win, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke.

According to Funny Face in an interview with Sammy Flex on his ‘Showbiz Daily’ show revealed that he believed his second wife has been leaking his information out to his enemies.

He added that all that the likes of Lil Win, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke say about him from people is as a result of what his wife has told them.

Funny Face made it clear his wife has sometimes been comparing him to the others asking him to try and emulate them especially Lil Win.

In other words, some social media users have stated that from the way things are going, Funny Face shouldn’t bother getting married again.

But the actor has responded saying he will get married again to a good woman who can join him to take good care of his twins Ella and Bella.