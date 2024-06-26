type here...
Funny Face accuses Medikal of sleeping with Vanessa 3 times while she was still with him – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face

Funny Face has openly accused Medikal of sleeping with his baby mama Vanessa while she was still with him.

In a fresh lengthy post that has triggered a wave of reactions from Ghanaians, Funny Face firmly named Medikal as one of the many men who have had an affair with Vanessa Nicole.

As alleged by Funny Face, Medikal slept with Vanessa on three different occasions and he has held this information within him until today.

Funny Face

In the explosive post, Funny Face further added that he’s gearing towards conducting a DNA test on his twins because he suspects Medikal might be their biological father.

Funny Face also mocked Medikal for marrying Fella Makafui, who he strongly believes is an ashawo, because one of his friends allegedly spent with her.

According to Funny Face, Karma dealt with Medikal for Fella to divorce him.

Take a look at the post below to know more…

