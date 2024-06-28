Funny Face accuses Vanessa of giving their daughters wee toffee – Video

Funny Face has made explosive allegations against his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, accusing her of introducing their young daughters, Ella and Bella, to hard drugs.

In an exclusive interview with TikToker Czar, Funny Face claimed that Vanessa had been giving their children marijuana-made toffe also known as “wee tofee”.

Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, shared a concerning incident where he observed their daughters appearing unsteady during a video call.

The comedian’s accusations come after earlier accusing Vanessa of sleeping with both Medikal and Criss Waddle.

In addition to the drug allegations, Funny Face revealed that he has taken legal action against Vanessa.

He alleged that he had reported her to the police and in his police report he demanded that Vanessa delete all his photos from her social media accounts and personally to his house and apologise to him at 8 pm.

Funny Face also expressed his intentions to pursue further legal measures against Vanessa regarding the drug allegations.

Watch the video below to know more…