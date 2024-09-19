Comic actor Richmond Benson Oduro Ohene Nana Yaw Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has gone MIA on social media for some days now making people wonder about his whereabouts.

In his recent relapse, he had time without number disclosed that he was ready to end his life after succeeding in taking some people down with him.

For the past 72 hours, nothing has been heard from him on social media making some of his followers ask about his current state and condition.

So according to an Instagram blogger, Funny Face was picked up from his Kasoa residence days ago and taken to the Police Hospital for treatment.

It continued that after his admission at the Police Hospital, it was decided that he was at the wrong place due to his condition and had him transferred to the Pantang Mental Hospital.

The blogger posted: “Exclusive Update on Funnyface:Funnyface has been transferred to Pantang hospital for further treatment. We reported few days ago that he’s been picked from his residence to the Police hospital ?he’s currently at the Pantang hospital ?”.

So for those asking about Funny Face’s whereabouts, he is currently on admission at the Pantang Mental Hospital and hoping to be back in the coming weeks as a much better person.