- Advertisement -

Funny Face has used his experience to advise Black Sherif, the current prince of Ghana Music to run away from curvy women if he wants to keep his sanity. Funny Face claims Big boots women will keep him if he does not heed his advice.

Funny Face advice comes after a photo of Black Sherif in a pool with women where he was spotted grinding a big booty fair girl. From the comments on social media, the photo was taken during the Yaw Tog’s ‘Fake Ex’ music video shoot.

SEE ALSO: Is Delaying blaming Afia Schwar for causing Moesha Boduong’s madness? Here is what she posted (Photo)

Black Sherif

But Funny Face believes Black Sherif is heading towards the danger zone and he should run for his life if he wants to live long.

Funny revealed he is in and out of sanity and is on drugs fighting depression and it’s all because of women with big and curvy booty.

SEE ALSO: Samuel Nelson: Moesha Boduong’s PA who ‘exposed’ her in leak audio with Salma is an alleged gay & drug addict (Video)

Funny Face posted:

“GYE NYAME “ ????????? .. Yo ma nigga Man Blacko ??? welcome to fame, pls young king ?.. am proud of ur hustle and ur achievements.. but let me give u advice as a senior brother in dis industry for 20 years and still counting in GHANA ?? SHOWBIZ .. pls stay away from WOMen Botos .. especially da big curvy ones .. with a little wave on top and da sides .. pls bro. RUn from where u are perching in dis picture .. BOTOS will kill you .. pls take dis from me as a botos analyst for over 20 years in GHANA ?? SHOWBIZ and counting pls take dis advice ???? .. love ur songs Ruff .. especially “ my Destiny “ .. hmmm “ I just Dey rise and fall “ botos took me to Depression ???? bro pls run … .. eigh I have forgotten. I have not taken my 12:30 medicine ? ay3 Ka Largateng aba mu ?????????? bro pls run from Der ??????????? TO JEHOVAH ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY ??????”

Funny Face advises Black Sherif

SEE ALSO: Hajia4Real speaks on Benedicta Gafah allegedly snatching her millionaire boyfriend

Well, we all know what Funny Face has been through in the hands of women with big botos … lol