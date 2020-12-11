Funny Face allegedly admitted at Korle Bu Hospital

- Advertisement -

Funny Face, according to reports, is unwell and has been admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Instagram blogger by name aba_the_great claimed that a security person at the hospital confirmed that the comedian was admitted and is in critical condition.

Funny Face admitted at Korle Bu

Funny Face’s social media account has not been updated in the past 24 hours to further raise suspicion that the rumor may be true.

Known to be one of the most active celebrities on social media, it is quite unusual that Funny Face has not made any posts across all his social media accounts for a day now.

Nonetheless, the comic actor conceded amid his baby mama drama that he suffers from chronic depression.

In an interview with colleague actor Kwaku Manu, the Kasoa based actor stated that his persistent ranting on social media was just his depression acting up.

However, he recently took to social media to celebrate his estranged baby mama, Vanessa, after she delivered their third child together.

Funny Face apologized and seemed ready to patch things up with the mother of his twin daughters as he joked that he was ready to marry her.

Rumors of his admission at the hospital are very upsetting and we hope that Funny Face gets the help he needs to get back to his vibrant and hilarious self.