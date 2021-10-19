- Advertisement -

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has apologized for insulting Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, Adebayor and others for his actions last Sunday.

Before his arrest by the Ghana Police yesterday evening after the interview with Kofi TV, he begged these personalities to forgive him for insulting them in a series of videos posted on his social media.

According to him, his latest action was as a result of him realizing that his baby mama Ama Vanessa failed to call or check up on him following his accident weeks ago.

He continued that this led to him getting depressed as at the time he ushered the insults at them.

He revealed he had skipped his 7:30 pm medication on three continuous occasions.

He called on Ghanaians to help him as he battles his depression as he goes under rehab to get better.