GhPage Entertainment Funny Face arrested again by Police; arraigned before court
Entertainment

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Comic actor Funny Face’s problems keep compounding as he has been arrested a second time by the Police and has been arraigned before a court this morning.

In a new post on his Instagram, the Kasoa based actor was seen cuffed up in a Police van and apparently on his way to the Ofankor Circuit Court.

It could be inferred from his caption that he had spent the night behind bars after being arrested again yesterday by Ghana Police.

His captioned read, ”GYE NYAME “ ?? Jailed again yesterday afternoon .. till dis morning .. been taking to. Ofankor circuit court .. GOD is in control …. ?? @funnyfans spread dis video .. justice for funny face.”

The reason for his arrest, however, is still unknown as many on social media have shared their various opinions on the situation.

Meanwhile, videos of Funny Face first arrest went viral as Police were seen heckling him in the streets of Kasoa for firing 25 warning shots to scare off some guys he had been involved in a scuffle with.

The comedian is facing a real-life drama and its rolling right in front of Ghanaians as if it was one of his famed comic series.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

We promise to keep our readers posted on how the whole episode plays out.

Source:GHPAGE

Monday, February 15, 2021
