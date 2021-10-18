Funny Face arrested

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face have been arrested by the police.

The popular actor was picked up by the police after his interview with Kofi Adoma Nwawani on Kofi TV at 10; 14 pm on Monday 18th October 2021.

He is currently placed in protective custody.

According to a police report, the comic actor has been arrested for allegedly threatening certain individuals on social media.

In a statement released by the Ghana Police they said, due to the history of the suspect, they shall submit Funny Face to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action.

READ THE POLICE REPORT BELOW: