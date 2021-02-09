We thought the fight between comic actor Funny Face and his baby mama Vanessa has come to an end after the actor apologized to her for his actions but I guess we were wrong.

The award-winning actor last year made the news following the fight with Vanessa and some of his colleagues in the industry including Bismark the Joke, Lilwin and Kalybos.

We are in the month of love and didn’t know what could have triggered Funny Face to launch a new attack on his baby mama again just some few months after apologizing to her on social media and making peace.

Sharing a video on his Instagram page he captioned it: “VANNESSA ???? VANNESSA you will suffer … aboaaa… wo maaame tw*,”

In the video, he shared that he was slapped in Kasoa because of his baby mama.

Watch the video below:

Funny Face in the video insulted Vanessa’s mother again and warned her to watch out because he is coming after her.