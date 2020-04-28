Home Entertainment Funny Face attacks Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Lilwin as he exposes...
Funny Face attacks Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Lilwin as he exposes dirty secrets

Funny Face attacks Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Lilwin
Funny Face attacks Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Lilwin
Funny Face is not taking any nonsense from anyone again no matter who the person. He has attacked again after his beef with Lilwin a few weeks ago.

This time around, Funny Face is attacking not just Lilwin but also Kalybos and his closest friend in the comedy industry, Bismark The Joke.

SEE ALSO: Lilwin and girlfriend beg Funny Face; chats, voice note leak

According to Funny Face, despite all the good things he has done for Bismark The Joke including bringing him unto his comedy series ‘Cow and Chicken’, he is going about disgracing him and claiming ownership of the series.

Funny Face also revealed he went as far as giving his girlfriend to Kalybos to sleep with but yet still, he goes around scheming with people to bring him down.

Funny Face claims Lilwin has proven he hates him and even takes him to juju to make sure he falls but God is on his side.

SEE ALSO: Lady beats up her best friend for snatching her boyfriend and mocking her afterward (Video)

Funny Face in an angry video shared on his social media handles vowed to deal with these three hypocrites if they dare him.

Watch the video below

Funny Face started his fight will Lilwin when Lilwin said boldly in an interview that Funny Face does not deserve to be crowned the most favorite Ghanaian comedian.

SEE ALSO: Die-hard fun of Funny Face descends heavily on Sandra Ababio

It became a banter between the two and harsh words were exchanged. But peace prevailed when respected people like Emmanuel Adebayor stepped in.

