Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
The social media brawl between Funny Face and Lilwin’s girl Sandra Ababio when we(entertainment lovers) all thought it was finally over is now up again, it probably went on hibernation for some months.

And this time Funny Face is not giving any chance as he’s ready to face her boot for boot from all clear indications.

Funny Face just after dealing with Lilwin, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke, has moved to the supposed girlfriend of Lilwin, Sandra Ababio in a fresh shot.

Funny Face aka ‘Kasoa Vandamme’ as he prides himself took to his official Instagram page to share a picture of Sandra Ababio with a lengthy caption.

Funny Face stated that Sandra Ababio has been spreading lies about him saying he (Funny Face) is a gay.

He also indicated that upon spreading all these lies, Sandra Ababio sneaked into his DM to apologize.

He continued that, his God will strike her soon, so she should patiently wait for that.

‘Kasoa Vandamme’ sharing Sandra’s picture wrote;

“SANDRA ABABIO .. You will understand da meaning of KASOA VANDAMME soon .. you know I love women pass anything because ur useless boyfriend Ntekuma lil win told u abt my kinda women and class I like .. but u have da audacity to come and lie to da public dat am gay .. apuuuu .. but u came to lie to tarnish my image .. and secretly came to apologise to me behind closed doors .. da cross u are carrying on ur head u have no idea .. my GOD will strike you soon ? wait and see !! KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “

Again after Funny Face shared the above picture of Sandra he went on to do a video to register his displeasure about how she continuously spread false information about him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

View this post on Instagram

Funny Face bore o.. Sandra Ababio in trouble

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

He threatened to expose her, Lilwin, Kalyboss and Bismark the Joke at the least provocation. The guy bore o!

