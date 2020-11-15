Maame Yeboah Asiedu is a pimp; she destroyed my relationship with my twins’ mother-Funny Face

Maame Yeboah Asiedu, the veteran media personality who has now quit to be a full-time minister of God has landed on the chopping board of popular Ghanian comedian, Funny Face.

In a series of videos and posts made on his Instagram page, Funny Face alleged Maame Yeboah Asiedu is the person who destroyed his relationship with his twins’ mother.

Funny Face claims she was giving her bad advice under the guise of counseling her through her relationship with him which had no problems at the time.

The comedian did not end, Funny Face went on to allege that the woman of God who doubles as a marriage counselor is a pimp who supplies old men with young ladies.

The comedian who calls himself “Children President” claims she has audio recordings and screenshots of all the bad activities of Maame Yeboah Asiedu it’s time for her to be exposed by him.

His posts are full of insults towards the woman revealing how deeply hurt he is about the whole issues between herself, her baby mama, and Maame Yeboah Asiedu.

One of her posts read:

“ GYE NYAME “ ?? .. da truth must come out ??? MAAME YEBOAH ASIEDU foolish useless old a get ready .. Ghana ?? will hail u soon .. foolish useless old lady ? .. ur big breast like “ PIE R SQUARE “ useless old fool .. bring urself .. the whole world will know abt u and what u really do !! Fake woman .. odwan ?? ????????you go feel da fire soon ???

All da women you were linking to old men are ready to talk .. “ EI GO OVER YOU “ “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “ Ghana ?? get ready to hear things .. all secrets coming out .. yo people think u can tarnish my image .. da truth video , names are abt to drop .. Ghana get ready to be shocked ? !!! Nipa y3 baaddddd ???? “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “

Watch the video below

Well, the respected woman has worked with Despite Media, Multimedia and finally a full-time woman of God has not reacted to Funny Face’s claims yet.

GhPage is monitoring and we will definitely keep you updated.