Funny Face replies to Baby Mama after she wished to come back to him to spend sometime

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Funny Face has made a statement about his next step in marriage after he nearly lost his mental sanity during his time with baby Mama Ama Vanessa Nicole.

Funny Face and her baby mama’s issues started in 2020 when Funny Face came out to insult not just Vanessa but her mother and her entire family as well.

This issue became the biggest in the country as Funny Face as a result of this got depressed and went berserk over the issue.

Well, after long months, Funny Face is back to life and has regained his full mental strength.

In his recent interview, he noted that he will not follow women with big butts because the one he committed to nearly finished him.

Advising lovers about to enter marriage, the comic actor and socialite said that lovers should have time to understand each other and communicate deeply and on top of it there should be love.

Asked if he will want to settle anytime soon, Funny Face quickly said YES. Aruguing that the power of a women is so strong that he can not resist.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

READ ALSO: “I will run to Funny Face if he wants me back” – Baby Mama Vanessa speaks after his recovery