Funny Face’s Baby Mama has admitted to loving the comic actor and has expressed that she wishes him no harm.

In an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Accra based Angel FM, Vanessa indicated that Funny Face’s mental struggle hurts her.

As an answer to how she felt upon seeing videos of the comedian’s tussle with Police in the streets of Kasoa, Vanessa mentioned that she was in pain.

She expressly confessed her undying love for the father of her three kids- Ella, Bella and Kimberly.

”Of course, I love him, he is the father of my three kids,” Vanessa said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Funny Face's Baby Mama Vanessa confesses her endless love for him after her visit pic.twitter.com/Jg6uQTBo3h — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) February 23, 2021

Nonetheless, the baby mama, who herself is an actress, explained that her decision to leave with her kids was to help Funny Face realise that she is useful.

”Sometimes in life, you have to give someone space to recover. People realise how much they need you when you’re no more there. Apart from the kids, I could fully say that he needs me. I have never done him harm and I never will. I knew the man I fell in love with. I have no plans of ending things with him cos no man can love my three kids more than their father,” she added.