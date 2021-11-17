Funny Face’s baby mama Vanessa now sells Almighty Red oil used to charm men after breakup

- Advertisement -

Ama Vanessa Nicole the baby mama of Funny Face seem to have learnt a lesson from her broken heart experience with the comic actor as she has resurfaced on social media to announce her new product.

The endowed mother of twins now sells Almighty Red oil. The oil is used to charm and tame men. It can make a man follow a woman like a dog and do whatever the woman pleases.

In the video which she shared on her Instagram page, Ama Vanessa showcased two of her latest products, one a vagina tightening oil that makes the Vajayjay tight and the other a red oil.

According to her, the ‘Almighthy’ red oil designedly made for women when used will make men crawl at their feet and can’t forget them even in their death.

It’s obvious Vanessa’s break-up with Funny Face has opened her eyes to producing a love oil that will help women avoid a similar circumstance like hers.

Captioning the video Vanessa wrote; Hello are you suffering from heart breaks is your man cheating on you,is your man making you feel less of yourself is your man complaining any time he comes in contact with you.

My dear this is all you need,this is the ALMIGHTY RED OIL AND THE FORGET ME NOT the LOVE ME TILL DEATH even in death he was still remember you?? DM me for yours as soon as possible both. 300gh for the combo. We deliver worldwide ???