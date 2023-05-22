“I will run to Funny Face if he wants me back” – Baby Mama Vanessa speaks after his recovery

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ama Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has resurfaced on social media a few months after Funny Face regained his sanity.

Funny Face baby Mama Ama Vanessa Nicole has disclosed that she’ll run back to the comic actor if he wants her back.

Speaking in her most recent interview, Vanessa expressed that it is his fervent prayer that Funny Face will one day call her to come over together with the kids and spend some weeks with him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Funny Face and her baby mama’s issues started in 2020 when Funny Face came out to insult not just Vanessa but her mother and her entire family as well.

This issue became the biggest in the country as Funny Face as a result of this got depressed and went berserk over the issue.

Speaking with GhPage, Vanessa explained Funny Face is an abusive person who even shot his own dog for liking her.

But Ofankor District Court Judge finally admitted something might be wrong with Funny Face after he went online to verbally abuse the police after he was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He committed Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for doctors to check his mental state for two weeks. His two weeks stay was extended by the court after it ended.

But he has been released from the hospital long ago. We just hope all is well with him now and we wish him well.