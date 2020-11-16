- Advertisement -

Finally, Vanessa the baby mama of Funny Face has come out to expose Funny Face and set the record straight on why she left him.

According to Vanessa in a new voice note received by GhPage, Funny Face was beating the hell out of her the least chance he gets.

She narrated how she was saved by Maame Yeboah Asiedu when Funny Face beat her for asking him just to help take care of their twins.

Vanessa explained the same Maame Yeboah Asiedu came to her rescue and took her to her own home to stay with her for 4 days with her children.

Funny Face after insulting the woman when she took her away recorded another video pleading for her forgiveness. It was the same woman she is now insulting that begged on his behalf to settle their relationship problems.

This is the very first time Funny Face’s baby mama has uttered a word in public to explain why she had to leave Funny Face and from what she has said, it simply boils down to how Funny Face was always abusing her.

Interestingly, she is pregnant again for Funny Face. She was pregnant before leaving Funny Face’s house and reports reaching GhPage allege that Funny Face does not even take care of her and her unborn baby. It’s the same Maame Yeboah Asiedu helping her out in Kumasi where she lives now.

Listen to Vanessa tell her story below

From time to time, Funny Face gets a breakdown and accuse one person or the other of causing her relationship with her baby mama to collapse.

He started his accusations with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Then he moved on to Kalybos. Then he moved on to accuse his own close friend, Bismark The Joke of influencing his baby mama to leave him.

It came as a shock when Ghanaians woke up to a series of allegations from Funny Face that veteran media personality now turned minister of God, Maame Yeboah Asiedu caused his relationship with Vanessa to break down.

He claimed the woman influenced Vanessa, the baby mama to misbehave and eventually leave him. He claims to have audio recordings, voice notes, and screenshots to back his claims.

Funny Face did not end there, he went on to allege the woman of God is a pimp who supply big men in Ghana with young girls. He claims she is a fake woman and he is about to expose her.

Watch The video of the allegations from Funny Face below

Well, the woman has not directly come out to speak to the allegations but Vanessa’s audio exonerates the woman if it anything to go by.

GhPage is still monitoring the twist in the Funny Face supposed “Depression Episodes” and We will keep you updated on any new development.