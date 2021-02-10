Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has once again got social media talking after she narrated how she was allegedly abused by Ghana Police for the past 3 days he was in police custody.

According to tearful Funny Face, he was arrested like an armed robber on the Kasoa Highway when he had not offended anyone.

Funny Face claims he received slaps from the police and he was beaten with handcuffs and AK47 Butts even when he was in the police cells.



In his own words, this is the classical example of police brutality and he is soo much disappointed in the police for such treatment.

He used the F word on the police service. Sharing the video of his ordeal on his Instagram page, Funny Face captioned:

FUCK GHANA POLICE ? FUCK GHANA POLICE ???????? you can’t bring me down !! Never ? ?? “ GYE NYAME “ ?? #STOPPOLICEBRUTALITY.

According to the reports, Funny Face was arrested after he gave 21 warning shots during banter with a beer bar owner in Kasoa. He was detained for 3 days at the police cells.

