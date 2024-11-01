GhPageNewsFunny Face begs his baby mama & her parents after insulting them...
Funny Face begs his baby mama & her parents after insulting them basabasa

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face
Upon a sober reflection, Funny Face has made an emotional appeal to his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and her parents to forgive him for his public actions against them.

In a self-made video, Funny Face apologised to Vanessa Nicole, her father, Jah Wisdom and her mother, Majesty, for his past utterances towards them.

He also confessed to lying with the DNA test he conducted on his kids and that he was the actual father to his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

As asserted by Funny Face, he now wants to end his feud with Vanessa and her parents to protect his mental health, which has been affected because of his fight to see his daughters.

He said that the news of a close friend and Madam Akua Donkor’s deaths had scared him and changed him as a man.

During his speech, Funny Face got emotional and knelt to beg Vanessa’s father, Jah Wisdom, for forgiveness for the insults he had rained on him on multiple occasions.

