“Let me Chop One” – Funny Face begs Joyce Mensah for a Night Stand

Funny Face, the comic actor, has been struggling with his mental health following issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, over their twin girls.

Since these issues arose, Funny Face has not been the same. He has exhibited erratic behaviour and often uses his depression as an excuse to act out on social media.

Rather than taking responsibility for his actions and working to improve his life, he tends to blame others for his relationship troubles.

His fans and well-wishers hope that he will find the strength to address his mental health issues and regain control over his life.

In the latest development,

Funny Face has openly accused Medikal of having an affair with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, while she was still with him.

In a fresh, lengthy post that has triggered a wave of reactions from Ghanaians, Funny Face firmly named Medikal as one of the many men who have been involved with Vanessa Nicole.

According to Funny Face, Medikal slept with Vanessa on three different occasions, and he has kept this information to himself until now.

In the explosive post, Funny Face also mentioned that he is considering conducting a DNA test on his twins because he suspects Medikal might be their biological father.

Additionally, Funny Face mocked Medikal for marrying Fella Makafui, whom he strongly believes is a prostitute, based on allegations from one of his friends who claimed to have spent time with her.

Comedian Funny Face has confessed his love for Joyce Mensah, the woman well-known as the former AIDS ambassador.

Funny Face and Joyce have been writing about each other on social media for days now, especially the comedian.

In a fresh post, Funny Face details how much he is craving to have some adult actions with Joyce Mensah.

The comedian described himself and Joyce as two mad people who would be good together and understand each other very well.

