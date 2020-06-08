Funny Face blasts social media user who requested he goes for a therapy

Actor Funny Face has descended into the gutters with a social media user who requested he goes for therapy.

The comic actor some few hours ago took to his social media page to send out a message to the mother of his twins.

Funny Face who was emotional in the video requested that his now ex-wife brings back his daughters so he can take proper care of them.

According to him, his ex-wife is not working and can’t take proper care of their children.

But the fun who might not know what the actor was going through commented on the post asking him to go see a therapist.

Funny Face who wouldn’t take any nonsense from anyone this time round responded to him very harshly.

Sharing a screenshot of his reply to the fun, he captioned: “???? … monkey mode : activated .. don’t dare .. Fighting for my girls .. enough of pampering u .. thinking u will reason and bring da girls .. I think dis is how u want it .. cos all those behind you pushing you do dis to him .. say dis to him and dat don’t know .. “ DA REAL YOU “ .. if u want us to go it dis way before people will know why I have to take care of dem .. for da welfare of the girls .. “ I heard u claim you have videos of me .. nice … Drop ur videos .. let me drop mine .. let’s see what happens .. ENOUGH OF THE TEARS ? .. after I rewatched da GHONE VIDEO .. I changed my mind .. TIME UP TO GET MY GIRLS ???? .. may da best person with evidence wins ?.. get urself somepopcorn is abt to get UGLEYYYYYYYYYYYYY ?? KASOA VANDAMME “EI GO OVER YOU “

See screenshot below: