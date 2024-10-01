The baby mama and ex-lover of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole has sparked uproar on social media after stating the main reason why the comedian can’t stop talking about her.

During a recent outdoor event she attended, she was asked what she had done to Funny Face that he couldn’t stop talking about her at the least chance.

In responding to the question posed to her, she disclosed that she couldn’t pinpoint the exact thing but she is very sure it’s because she gave him a good 3tw3.

She also added that the comedian is still thinking about her 3tw3 and is unable to think clearly, hence the reason why he goes online to rage on his handles.

Comedian Funny Face is currently locked up in a psychiatric Hospital after he suffered a relapse a few weeks ago that made him come on social media behaving stupidly.

He was even sighted on numerous occasions smoking weed during his live videos while insulting his baby mama and other family members.