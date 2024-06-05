Funny Face charges on his baby mama again; Rains heavy insults and drops secrets (Video)

For the umpteenth time, Funny Face has taken to the internet to call out his baby mama and also insults her on top.

In a new explosive video, Funny Face accused his baby mama of indirectly destroying his life.

According to the self-styled children’s president, he doesn’t wish for evil to befall Vanessa despite all the troubles she has caused him.

While ranting in the self-made video, Funny Face additionally disclosed that Vanessa owns a percentage of his yet-to-be-developed Funny Land.

As stated by Funny Face, he purposely did the video, just to draw Vanessa’s attention to the fact that she’s destroying the relationship between him and her kids.

The award-winning actor also disclosed how despite not working, he manages to send Vanessa GHS 1,100 at the end of every month.

