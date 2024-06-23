“… You are the one with Bipolar…” – Funny Face Clashes with Joyce Mensah as they dirty themselves on social media

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has once again revealed a new look, sparking excitement on social media.

This time, he was seen sporting a traditional Indian moustache style, causing quite a buzz among his fans and followers.

This new image has prompted a wave of speculation. Some fans and critics are wondering if this change is related to his ongoing struggles with depression.

Funny Face has been very open about his mental health issues, especially after his public plea to see his children was repeatedly denied by his ex-partner, Vanessa.

Interestingly, Funny Face made headlines just a few weeks ago with another new look. In that photo, he was seen with a traditional hairstyle typically meant for women, stirring significant online attention.

The comments section of his latest post quickly filled with reactions. Among them was Joyce Mensah, known for her role as an AIDS ambassador after publicly disclosing her HIV status.

She commented on the post, noting that June is a particularly tough month for people with bipolar disorder and wishing for divine support.

However, her comment did not sit well with Funny Face. He responded firmly, stating that they are not peers and asserting that she is the one with bipolar disorder, not him.