- Advertisement -

Rumours that the ex-wife of popular comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, well known as Funny Face, is set to remarry has been confirmed as Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim has finally tied the knot with her new man.

The traditional wedding ceremony between the police officer and her fiancé Eric Adjei took place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Taptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

Photos and videos from the event have been widely shared on social media which have been greeted with a plethora of congratulatory messages.

READ MORE: First videos drop as Funny Face’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Ntim, remarries in beautiful traditional ceremony

Funny Face has also taken to his Instagram page to congratulate Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim on her nuptials.

He shared a snipe from one of the numerous videos from the ceremony and added the caption: “??? “ GYE NYAME “ ??? .. CONGRATULATIONS ??? NANA !! may JEHOVAH bless dis Union .. Keep Winning Too ???????? KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “ ??????”

See his full post below

Meanwhile, the white wedding of Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim and Eric Adjei is slated for Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International, Lapaz Race Course, Rasta Park.

Background

Funny Face and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim went their separate ways after their marriage broke down in August 2017.

Following the collapse of their marriage, Nana Adjoa Ntim tagged Funny Face as a ‘2-minute man’ who fired ‘weak stroke’ in bed on his entire night duties.

Funny Face on the other hand described his marriage to his ex-wife as useless, saying that he was only lured by her hips and big backside.

He also told the world that his ex-wife committed over 36 unpardonable sins which nearly forced him to commit suicide.